The suspects broke into the victim's hotel room Sept. 20.

Three female suspects robbed a woman who was staying at the Relax Inn on Dupont Highway the night of Sept. 20, police said.

The suspects broke into the hotel room at 6:55 p.m. and physically assaulted the 29-year-old victim while demanding money, police said. The victim was left with minor injuries, and the suspects fled with a small amount of cash and a cell phone, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.