Zombies will be invading the Blood Bank of Delmarva this weekend, but they don’t plan on eating brains. They plan on donating blood.

Frightland is sending 17 zombies Saturday as part of the “Zombie Blood Drive” from 8 a.m. to noon to donate blood, according to a press release from Frightland.

“Frightland understands how important blood donations are,” marketing manager Kyle McMahon said in the release. “Blood is the foundation of all life forms, including Zombies!”

This isn’t Frightland’s first venture into helping blood-based foundations. Frightland — one of the biggest haunted and fear-based attractions in Delaware — is an avid supporter in efforts to find the cure to leukemia, a blood cancer.

Parking fees and a portion of each Frightland ticket are donated to the Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware, the release said.

“Since 2007, Frightland has supported the Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware,” McMahon said. “LRFDE, a 100 percent volunteer driven nonprofit, directly supports research for not only finding a cure for Leukemia, but also different treatments for various blood cancers.”

Frightland also hosts the Delaware Mud Run and Mud Run Junior in June with proceeds going to leukemia research.

Those wanting to donate alongside zombies can call 888-8-BLOOD-8 or visit www.delmarvablood.org to make an appointment.