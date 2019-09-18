Audrey Hausig is the newest addition to The Music School family.

The Music School of Delaware announces the addition of music therapist Audrey Hausig, MMT, MT-BC, to its faculty at its Wilmington branch.

"Music is becoming increasingly recognized as an important and effective therapeutic tool," says Kate M. Ransom, president and CEO of the school. "In fulfilling our mission, we embrace this role as a provider of Music Therapy sessions provided by a licensed, experienced professional. This is yet another way that the school lives out the idea that music excellence is for everyone!"

Hausig received her bachelors and masters degrees in music therapy from Temple University. She has provided person-centered, trauma-informed, holistic music therapy for two decades.

She facilitates music experiences within a therapeutic relationship to support children, adolescents, and adults as they explore their strengths, needs, and goals. Hausig has worked with people struggling with mental illness, substance use disorders, and neurological impairments.

She plays guitar, bass guitar, violin, piano, drums, and sings.

To learn more about Music Therapy programs at the Music School, call (302) 762-1132.