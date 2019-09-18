Police charged Joel Cordero, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for robbery Tuesday.

Two men attempted to steal $2,825 in clothing from Macy's at the Dover Mall Tuesday.

Joel Cordero, 20, and an unknown suspect fought a store security officer when he confronted them about the stolen clothes. The employee was left with minor injuries, police said.

Cordero was taken into custody and all the stolen clothing was recovered. The other suspect escaped in a white Lexus with two other people inside the car, police said.

Police later learned that Cordero, from Brooklyn, N.Y., was also wanted out of New Jersey on similar charges.

He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,500 bond on charges of robbery second degree, conspiracy second degree and assault third degree. He is also being held on a "Fugitive from Another State" charge for his warrants in New Jersey, police said.