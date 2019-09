Comedian, actor and bestselling author Jay Mohr will perform at 9 p.m. March 13, 2020, at the Rollins Center at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Tickets are $30 to $75 and will go on sale at noon Sept. 17 at bit.ly/31tKa5r.

With a career that has spanned more than three decades, Mohr’s work has included a stint on “Saturday Night Live,” acting roles in “Jerry Maguire” and “Picture Perfect” and as a celebrated standup comedian.

For more, visit doverdowns.com.