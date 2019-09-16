The Delaware State Police arrested Jesse E. Davis for multiple crimes after a shots fired left a dog injured. The incident occurred Sunday around 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of Wrangle Hill Road in Bear.

The Delaware State Police arrested a Bear man on multiple charges after a shots fired incident left a dog injured, Sunday around 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of Wrangle Hill Road in Bear.

Bear resident Jesse E. Davis, 24, shot a 4-month-old puppy in the neck. A 23-year-old female was not injured.

Davis, who appeared to be intoxicated at the scene, was taken into custody. He was charged with reckless endangering to the 1st degree, possession of a firearm during the Commission of a Felony and cruelly or unnecessarily injuring any animal, and discharging a firearm within 15 yards of a public roadway.

A person in the area reportedly said he or she heard the gunfire and then heard a dog crying out and a woman screaming.

The injured black and tan German shepherd-husky mix named Nova was found hiding under a stack of wood pallets in the back yard. Delaware Animal Services was contacted and responded, transporting Nova to Newark VCA, the release said.

The firearm was seized as evidence.

Davis was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in default of $36,050 secured bail, according to the release.