The incident occurred at an under-construction home in Bethany Beach.

Delaware State Police are investigating a masonry accident in Bethany Beach that seriously injured a Laurel man.

The preliminary investigation determined that the incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at a residence under construction in the 31000 Block of Heather Lane. A masonry contractor was on-site and a 62-year-old employee was working on the second level of some scaffolding.

The man fell from the scaffolding to the ground and sustained serious injuries. He was removed from the scene and transported by the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to Christiana Hospital, where he is listed in stable but critical condition.