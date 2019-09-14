Smyrna police have launched an investigation after possible human remains were discovered Friday in the area of the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass Softball Park

Smyrna police have launched an investigation after possible human remains were discovered Friday in the area of the Smyrna-Clayton Little Lass Softball Park on Duck Creek Parkway, across from Smyrna Middle School.

The police department was notified about the discovery at about 4:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Brian Donner.

Detectives are working on the case with officials from the Delaware Attorney General's Office, the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and members of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.

This investigation is in its very early stages.

More details will be released when they are available, Donner said.