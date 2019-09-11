Nanticoke Weight Loss & General Surgery is hosting bariatric support groups two times a month at the Nanticoke Training Center, located within the Miller Building, 121 S. Front St., Seaford.

Support group meetings will include guest speakers and presentations to provide information about nutrition, supplements, exercise and behavior modifications. Patients and their spouses, family members or friends are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

The general bariatric support group is open to all bariatric patients before and after their surgery and is held monthly. Support groups will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

For more, visit nanticokeweightloss.org or call 536-5395.