Delaware State Police have identified Kevin L. Hubbard, 35, of Delaware City, as the driver who was killed in a crash Thursday on Wrangle Hill Road.

The one-car crash happened at about 1:53 p.m., near School House Road, east of U.S. Route 13, just west of Delaware City.

The initial investigation has determined that Hubbard was driving a 2014 Honda Accord northwest on Wrangle Hill Road approaching the intersection with School House Road when the car traveled off the right side of the road into a grassy area. The car struck a guardrail, overturned on its roof and stopped in a ditch.

Hubbard, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was the only occupant of the car.

Wrangle Hill Road was closed between U.S. Route 13 and River Road for about two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Police are continuing the investigation about what caused the crash and are asking anyone with information to call Cpl. J. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8486.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

For those who have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline, 1-800-VICTIM-1 which is 1-800-842-8461.