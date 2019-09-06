Nathan Sample, 18, and Eric R. McDonald, 21, were arrested Thursday.

The Delaware State Police arrested two suspects after a traffic stop in Harrington led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon Thursday, Sept. 5.

Troopers saw a Honda Civic blocking the flow of traffic on Mill Street at 2:04 p.m. They conducted a traffic stop and smelled marijuana, police said.

Nathan Sample, 18, of Felton was driving and Eric R. McDonald, 21, of Richmond, Va. was the passenger. A computer inquiry revealed that both subjects had active warrants for their arrest, police said.

After searching the vehicle, troopers found: 144.6 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, over $600 in suspected drug proceeds and a hi-point 9mm rifle.

Sample and McDonald were transported back to Troop 3.

Sample was charged with: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravating factor, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses controlled substance, conspiracy second degree, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended; and no person shall stop, stand, or park where obstruct free passage of traffic.

Sample was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,000 secured bond.

McDonald was charged with: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravating factor, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited who also possesses controlled substance, conspiracy second degree and possession of marijuana.

McDonald was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $25,500 secured bond.