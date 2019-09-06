Crossing work in Houston.

Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and performing general maintenance on their crossings on Broad Street, 5 a.m. on Sept. 9, until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 11, pending weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Detour:

Northbound: Broad Street onto Front Street to Blairs Pond Road to School Street and return to Broad Street.

Southbound: Broad Street to School Street onto Blairs Pond Road to Front Street and back to Broad Street.

Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.