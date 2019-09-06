Some can't-miss events to dive into this weekend in Delaware, from Sept. 6-8.

1. Appetite for Destruction will cure your hunger pangs for hearing Guns ‘N’Roses music. Adding more value to the night will be Crimes of Passion (a Pat Benatar tribute).

The New York-based band has been gigging for two decades and sold out venues throughout the northeast.

The gang has performed on stage with special guest and current Guns ‘N’ Roses keyboardist, Dizzy Reed. Appetite for Destruction played twice on the same bill as ex-GN’R guitarist Gilby Clarke, and they’ve headlined at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in Times Square for nearly 10 years.

The Guns N’ Roses tribute will be locked and loaded with some of your favorite songs at The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday. COST $20. INFO thequeenwilmington.com or (202) 730-3331.

2. Wilmington pop-rockers Prep School invites you into their musical classroom for a night of sugary tunes.

The five-piece party band is fronted by Samantha Seider. Prep School is a blend of skilled musicianship and charisma, along with a good mix of dance, pop and rock to keep you glued to the dance floor.

Class will be in session with Prep School at the Fire & Ice Lounge of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino at 8:30 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO doverdowns.com or 674-4600.

3. The Bruce In The USA show is an example of how what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay there.

This Bruce Springsteen tribute was born on the Las Vegas Strip in 2004. The program has hosted musicians from acts/bands like Queen, Meatloaf, Blue Oyster Cult, Hall & Oats, Joe Cocker, The O’Jays, Aretha Franklin and more.

Bruce In The USA is fronted by longtime Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan, who’s been performing in this role for over 15 years.

Feel free to bring your own chair to this celebration of Springsteen & The E. St. Band at The Freeman Stage, 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville at 7 p.m., Friday. COST $25; free for children age 12 or younger. INFO freemanstage.org or 436-3015.