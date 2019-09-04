The Delaware State University Department of Nursing will host a site review for continuing accreditation of its Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in nursing by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The public is invited to meet the site visit team, and share comments about the program in person at a meeting scheduled at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 25 in Parlor B on the second floor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Center on campus, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to Dr. Marsal P. Stoll, EdD, MSN, Chief Executive Officer, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, 3343 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30326; or by email to mstoll@acenursing.org.

All written comments should be received to ACEN by Sept. 9.