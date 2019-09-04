The Federal Highway Administration's annual August redistribution resulted in Delaware receiving an additional $23,091,713 in federal funding for infrastructure projects.

The redistribution dollars represent federal transportation improvement funds that were allocated, but not used by other states.

"We are investing $650 million in infrastructure projects across the state this year — our largest capital program ever — and these additional dollars will help us move additional projects forward that will improve our roads and bridges," said Gov. John Carney.

"We've now received an additional $100 million over the past five years from FHWA's annual redistribution process,” said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan. “As a result of receiving the additional funding, we are able to move targeted projects ahead sooner than originally planned."

Each summer, FHWA redistributes unused funding for infrastructure programs to projects that are able to utilize the funding before the end of the federal fiscal year.

The funds DelDOT received this year will allow for the expedited rehabilitation of three bridges located at the Route 141 and Kirkwood Highway interchange in Elsmere and construction of a new Chapman Road bridge across Interstate 95 in Newark.

Safety projects that will now be accelerated include the US 13 Median Barrier Replacement and state Route 1 to Red Lion Road. The additional funding will also allow the placement of High Friction Surface Treatment throughout the state, which is a proven safety countermeasure and part of DelDOT's Strategic Highway Safety Plan.