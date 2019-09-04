Christ Episcopal Church, 523 S. State St., Dover, will host "A Walk Back in History, Breaking Open the Joseph Gates Historical Collection” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the second-floor parish hall of the parish house.

This special presentation is of the Joseph Gates Historical Collection, which was recently returned to the church by Gates' family. The History Committee of the church has been hard at work processing all the materials, including never-before-seen photos and historical documents, which will be shared.

This event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

For more, call 734-5731 or 245-1881.