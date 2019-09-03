The male suspect used a knife to steal cigarettes and cigars Sept. 2.

A male suspect robbed a 7-11 store at 654 North DuPont Highway, the southbound side of Route 13 near the racetrack, early Monday morning, police said.

The Dover Police Department is investigating the subject who approached the clerk with a knife and demanded Newport cigarettes and Black and Mild Cigars at 5:30 a.m.

The suspect fled with several items east toward Jefferic Boulevard across the highway.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.