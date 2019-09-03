The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the drawbridge over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal on Savannah Road between Second Street and Anglers Road, Lewes, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9-30.

DelDOT's contractor will clean and paint the bridge, replace the sidewalks, repair the roadway and replace the bridge warning signals. There will be single nighttime lane closures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings with flaggers on-site to direct motorists.

While the sidewalk on one side of the bridge is being replaced, pedestrians and cyclists may utilize the sidewalk on the other side of the bridge.

Later this fall and winter, this project will require additional lane/sidewalk closures and the closure of the roadway at night. DelDOT will advise motorists in advance regarding the times and dates.