Loyola University Maryland sophomore Nathan Galloway, of Middletown, a graduate of Appoquinimink High School, picked up Patriot League Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week honors Sept. 3 after posting a win in the Greyhounds season-opener.

The award is the first for a Loyola men’s cross country runner since the Greyhounds joined the Patriot League in 2013.

Galloway led over the first portion of the race before sliding back to third. He then built a lead over the final 1,000 meters of Friday’s Towson Invitational and accelerated to the finish line for a first-place finish in 16:26.1, beating fellow Patriot League runner Brian Clayton, of Lafayette, by three seconds.