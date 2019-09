Near Laurel

From 6 a.m. September 3, until 6 p.m. September 13, pending weather, DelDOT contractors will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipe for drainage improvements on Taylor Mill Road between Discount Land Road and Fire Tower Road, Laurel.

Detour signage will be posted.

