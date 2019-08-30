The Sept. 4 workshop will take place 6:30-8 p.m. at the Kent County Administrative Complex.

A working group in the Kent County Levy Court want your feedback on their plan to develop an area in Little Heaven that they have identified as the Little Heaven Employment Center.

Community members can join a discussion about the master plan Sept. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.at the Kent County Administrative Complex, 555 Bay Road, Dover, in room 203. The formal presentation will be at 7 p.m.

The working group’s goals for the area, as outlined on Kent County Levy Court’s website, include: professional and/or corporate business campus development, accessory retail and support services, essential utility services to the planning area (sewer, water, gas, electricity, telecomm), business attraction and job creation, sustainable design that includes high efficiency and renewable energy and/or multi-modal transportation, environmentally sensitive site design incorporating open spaces and protections for excellent groundwater recharge areas, and expedited (30-day) plan review and permitting processes within the planning area.

The employment center, as well as development areas in South Frederica, were identified in the 2018 Comprehensive Plan. A workshop for the South Frederica plan will be held at the same time and place Sept. 9.