More blues near Seaford starting Sept. 3.

Seaford: DelDOT would like to alert motorists that the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe will require the closure of Fleetwood Pond Road between Route 20/Concord Road and Baker Mill Road 7 a.m. Sept. 3, until 5 p.m. Sept. 13, pending weather.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.