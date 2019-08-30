Kevin Usilton leaves the position after seven years

Correction: First State Animal Center and SPCA has one facility in Camden. A previous version of the story reported an incorrect number of holding facilities.

The First State Animal Center and SPCA board members held a luncheon Thursday Aug. 29 to bid farewell to their executive director Kevin Usilton.

“Kevin played an integral role here. He certainly has left his mark here with the shelter and facility, and he’ll be sorely missed,” said Kelly Hamilton, operations manager at First State.

As executive director for the past seven years, Usilton oversaw the shelter and worked closely with the board of directors.

Business will run as usual while the shelter searches for the best fit for the position, Hamilton said.

The next director should have a dedication to the animals throughout the state, not just in Kent County, “making sure the animals of Delaware have a voice,” she said.

First State Animal Center and SPCA, formerly known as Kent County SPCA, started in 1953 and moved into an expanded facility at 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, in 2001.

“We’re an adoption facility but we’re also taking care of the community,” Hamilton said. First State offers spay and neuter services, vaccines, and doggy daycare and boarding facilities.

To learn more about volunteering, donating or adopting a pet at First State Animal Center and SPCA, go to their website at: https://www.fsac-spca.org/.