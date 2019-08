The Delaware Friends of Folk is seeking volunteers for a Labor Day festival site cleanup, set for 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at the farm, 352 Downs Chapel Road near Fords Corner, outside of Hartly.

Attendees should bring trimming and pruning tools, rakes, gloves and bug spray.

Volunteers will receive free admission to the Delmarva Folk Festival, set for Sept. 27-28.

For more, visit bit.ly/2Pr3xKJ and bit.ly/2Pr3yhL.