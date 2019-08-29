The suspect punched the employee and stole the food he was carrying.

The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery of a pizza delivery employee early Thursday morning.

The employee attempted to deliver food to a home in the Dover East Estates mobile home park on South Little Creek Road where the suspect was waiting for him, police said.

The suspect asked the employee if he had change for a $100 bill, and when the employee said he did not, the suspect punched him and fled with the food he was holding.

The suspect was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, Hispanic and 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130.

Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.