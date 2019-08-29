Stirring up soul.

1. Motown mania

You can bring your own chair and enjoy what some might consider the ultimate Motown experience with Masters of Soul.

The program celebrates classic songs that defined Motown and soul music.

Performances feature fully choreographed and stylish costumes. The 10-person cast is comprised of three female lead vocalists and three male lead vocalists, backed by a four-piece band of seasoned musicians who’ve been touring together for decades.

Masters of Soul is a musical time-machine at 7 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $20; free for ages 12 or younger.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 436-3015 ADDRESS The Freeman Stage 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville WEBSITE freemanstage.org

2. Concert was on ‘Silver’ platter

Dee Jay Silver has struck gold over the last decade as a top touring DJ/producer.

He’s entertained millions with his ability to blend a variety of music from hip-hop and rock to house and country, and his knack for creating mashups and remixes.

Silver has shared the stage with some of country music’s biggest artists such as Chris Young, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts and more. Not to mention, he toured with Jason Aldean for 10 years.

Dee Jay Silver will get folks on the dance floor at 8:30 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 227-7272 ADDRESS Bottle & Cork 1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach WEBSITE bottleandcorkdewey.com

3. Hang 10 with Surfer Blood

Surfer Blood will feel right at home this weekend, chilling at the beach and serving up hot plates of their tasty indie-rock tunes.

The Florida band recently finished recording their fifth album that’s slated for release in early 2020. Meanwhile, Surfer Blood dropped a teaser EP named “Hourly Haunts,” featuring six brand-new songs that won’t be on their fifth album.

The limited-edition vinyl record for “Hourly Haunts” will only be for sale at live shows. But the music can be heard via streaming platforms like Amazon.com and Spotify.com.

Surfer Blood will make a splash on stage in Rehoboth Beach from 10 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 226- BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com