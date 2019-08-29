Students in 85 schools across the state will benefit from $2.6 million in grants awarded Aug. 29 by the Delaware Department of Education.

This is the fourth year the department has awarded Reimagining Professional Learning grants to support the work of schools committed to improving the quality and efficacy of professional learning for teachers in Delaware and thus increase learning opportunities and outcomes for students.

The schools represent 16 districts, four charter schools and two Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families schools.

“These grants have the potential to enhance learning outcomes for more than 54,000 students,” said Secretary of Education Susan Bunting.

To date, the Reimagining Professional Learning Grants have provided more than $1.1 million to fund initiatives in 74 schools. In the 2018-19 school year, the $541,500 in grants to 32 schools impacted more than 750 teachers and more than 22,000 students. This year, the number of schools receiving grants more than doubled, as did the number of students who will be impacted by that funding.

This year’s grantees plan various programs, many dealing with implementing high quality instructional materials in both mathematics and English language arts, closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students, starting after-school programs, hiring full-time learning coaches, creating multi-tiered systems of support, providing instruction in academic and trauma-informed teaching strategies, and cultivating professional learning communities that use data to inform practice and participate in a continuous cycle of improvement.

For more information on the grants, including a full list of awardees, amounts and how the grants will be used locally, visit bit.ly/2zwfaFy.