Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, released a statement regarding the Aug. 28 announcement from Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgian, that he will be retiring at the end of this year.

“Johnny is not only a terrific senator and legislator, he’s a terrific human being. He does a better job of getting us to set aside our differences and work together than anybody I know,” said Carper. “Every year, I look forward to Johnny’s annual barbecue lunch — one of the few times Democrats and Republicans sit down together, appreciate each other’s company and enjoy food from the state that he loves and serves. This spirit of bipartisanship that brings us together each year will be greatly missed in the Senate.”

“Over the years, as chairman of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Johnny has been a powerful advocate for our nation’s veterans,” said Carper. “And as fellow veterans, he and I share a strong commitment to protect the G.I. Bill that continues to improve the lives of those who have sacrificed for our country.”

“It’s been an honor to serve alongside my friend and colleague Johnny and I look forward to serving out the rest of the year with him,” said Carper. “Tonight, my love goes out to Johnny, his wife Dianne and his entire family.”