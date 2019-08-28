Route 1 northbound on ramp, at U.S. 13 and Port Penn Road will be closed for guardrail, curb reconstruction and maintenance, Sept. 4 to Sept. 15. Be prepared to use the St. Georges Bridge.

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that as part of the U.S. 13 and Port Penn Road Intersection Improvements Project, the Route 1 northbound onramp, between U.S. 13 northbound and Port Penn Road, Middletown, will be closed for guardrail, curb reconstruction and maintenance of the ramp, from 7 a.m. Sept. 4 to 11:45 p.m. Sept. 15.

Motorists headed north on U.S. 13 will continue on U.S. 13 over the St. George's Bridge. Motorists will make a left onto Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road and a right onto Route 1.

Motorists coming from Port Penn Road will make a right onto U.S. 13 and continue on U.S. 13 over the St. George's Bridge. Motorists will make a left onto Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road and a right onto Route 1/Korean Veteran War Memorial Hwy.

During this closure, the weight restriction will be removed from the St. George’s Bridge.