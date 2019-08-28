Second vehicle described as possibly a white Tahoe

The Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 27, and are asking for the public’s help in locating an involved vehicle that fled the scene.

According to police, the accident occurred around 9:46 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, on Lancaster Pike in the area of Hercules Rd.

A 2003 Ford Escape, operated by a 42 year old West Grove, Pa. man, was traveling westbound on Lancaster Pike in the right lane approaching Hercules Rd., police said.

A second vehicle that could only be described as possibly a white Tahoe, was also traveling westbound on Lancaster Pike and changed from the left lane in to the right lane forcing the Ford off the roadway, police said.

The Ford traveled off the right side of the road, first striking a guardrail and then a concrete barrier. The Ford then went over the concrete barrier and down an approximate 40 foot embankment, coming to rest on its roof in a body of water.

In addition to the driver, the Ford was also occupied by a 31-year-old Hockessin woman and a 17 day old female, all of which were able to exit the vehicle before it caught fire.

The driver and the adult female, who were properly restrained, were treated at Christiana Hospital for minor injuries. The infant who was also properly restrained was also transported for evaluation.

There was no contact between the Ford and the other vehicle, however Troopers are still attempting to locate it and identify the driver as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cpl. E. Marchione at Troop 1 by calling 302-761-6677.