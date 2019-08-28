The Delaware Department of Transportation announced motorists can expect lane closures and potential back-ups for the following planned special events in September.

DelDOT encourages caution on and around these area roadways and reminds drivers to always follow the instructions of law enforcement officers and DelDOT’s staff.

— Annual Amish Country Bike Tour: 7 a.m., Sept. 7, Dover. This year's Amish Country Bike Tour will return to Legislative Mall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover, but routes are new this year, featuring 15-, 25-, 50-, 64- and 100-mile distances with rest stops at the Amish Schoolhouse, Harvest Ridge Winery and Painted Stave Distillery. bit.ly/2PltVFZ.

— Bottle & Cork 10 Miler and 5K: 8 a.m., Sept. 7, Dewey Beach. Runners will leave Dewey Beach heading to Rehoboth, Henlopen Acres, the boardwalk and return to Dewey Beach for the 10-mile race. There will be a temporary right lane closure on Route 1 northbound from McKinley Street to Route 1A in Dewey for the race. races2run.com.

— Annual Nanticoke Indian PowWow: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 7-8, Millsboro. The grounds are located off of Route 24/ John J. Williams Highway near Mount Joy Road/Oak Orchard Road. Fire police will assist with traffic control at Mount Joy Road and Piaffe Lane. nanticokeindians.org.

— Dewey Beach Triathlon/Duathlon/Aquabike: 7:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 14, Dewey Beach. There will be a lane shift north of Fred Hudson Road on Route 1 northbound, a right lane closure on northbound Route 1 from north of Fred Hudson Road through Dewey Beach and a left lane closure southbound from Pelicans Pouch to Fred Hudson Road. Motorists should anticipate traffic delays for this event from Dewey Beach to Fred Hudson Road. deweybeachtriathlon.com.

— Dover Air Force Base Open House & Air Show: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14-15, Dover. Free admission at the Dover Air Force Base will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Aerial demonstration will start at 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Motorists should anticipate delays on Route 1 and U.S. 9 in Dover. dover.af.mil/thunderoverdover.

— Balloons Over Sussex Festival: 2-8 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2-7 p.m. Sept. 15, Georgetown. The festival is located at the Delaware Coastal Business Park/Airport, 21788 Nanticoke Ave., Georgetown, and is hosted by The Sussex Academy Foundation. Motorists should expect potential delays within this vicinity. balloonsoversussex.com.

— Bethany Beach First Responders Sports Weekend: Sept. 21-22, Bethany Beach. Half marathon, half marathon relay, 5K on Sept. 21, triathlon, duathlon, aquabike and tri and du team relays on Sept. 22. Multiple single lane closures will be in place on Route 1 northbound and southbound starting at 6 a.m. between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach. Lane restrictions should be lifted by 11 a.m. In addition, there will be various shoulder closures along Route 1 northbound and the right-turn lane from Route 1 northbound to Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed for the duration of the event.

Cyclists will leave Garfield Parkway at Bethany Beach starting around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22 until 11 a.m. and continue on the shoulders of Route 1 northbound on the Cullen Bridge over Indian River Inlet turning around on New Road near Dewey Beach. Cyclists will continue southbound on Route 1 on the Cullen Bridge over the Indian River Inlet returning to Bethany Beach via Pennsylvania Avenue. Bethanybeachtri.com.

— Dogfish Dash: 9 a.m. Sept. 29, Milton. The 14th annual Dogfish Dash will see 2,000 runners/walkers and volunteers in downtown Milton at the Dogfish Brewery, 6 Village Center Blvd., Milton. seashorestriders.com.

For more, visit deldot.gov.