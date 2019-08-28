The diabetes educators at Bayhealth facilitate a peer-led support group for people with diabetes from 6 to 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover.

The next meeting is Sept. 17.

The group provides a non-judgmental atmosphere where participants can gain management insight from others. Group meetings help those with diabetes realize they are not alone and that help can be found through sharing of experiences.

Guests are encouraged to bring a family member, friend or support person.

For more, visit bayhealth.org or call 744-6307.