Corey M. Patrick, 29, of Dover arrested for possession of drugs, gun.

The Delaware State Police arrested Corey M. Patrick, 29, in connection with the distribution of illegal drugs Monday, August 26 at 6 p.m.

The arrest concluded a four-month narcotics investigation into Patrick, involving members of the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit, Delaware State Police Kent County Governor’s Task Force, the Dover Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit.

A search warrant was obtained for Patrick’s vehicle and his apartment on Tollhouse Place, between Dover High School and Schutte Park, police said.

Police found Patrick in his vehicle with three children, ages 6, 5, and 1, in the Camden Walmart parking lot. He was taken into custody without incident.

Patrick was found in possession of 13.13 grams of marijuana, 31 bags of heroin, 7 (10mg) oxycodone pills and over $4,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Police conducted a second search warrant at Patrick’s apartment and seized 12 suboxone pills, 47 bags of heroin, a Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and a magazine with two .380 caliber rounds and over $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

A computer inquiry revealed that Patrick is a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Patrick was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with: possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition by a person convicted of two violent felonies on separate occasions; possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited; two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravating factor; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of personal use quantity of marijuana in public areas/motor vehicle; three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released after posting $53,000 secured bond.