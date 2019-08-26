Delaware Hospice’s 11th Annual Memorial Golf Outing is set for Sept. 30 at Cripple Creek Golf and Country Club, 29494 Cripple Creek Drive, Dagsboro.

At the event, community members can help raise money and awareness of Delaware Hospice and their programs offered to the community. Foursomes and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Registration and range open will begin at 10 a.m., lunch is set for 11 a.m. and shotgun start is set for noon. The awards dinner, including team putting, longest drive, closest to the pin and team prizes, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To register, visit delawarehospice.org.

For more, call 746-4666 or email pdolby@delawarehospice.org.