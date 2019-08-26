The Friends of the Lewes Public Library will hold its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the library, 111 Adams Ave.

More than 25,000 books will be available, starting at $1. Credit cards will be accepted for purchases of $10 or more. Breakfast and snacks will be available for purchase at the Biblio Bistro in the lobby.

A Friends members-only preview sale will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Memberships may be purchased at the door.

Most hardcover books will be priced at $2 and pocket-sized paperbacks at $1. A special area will be devoted to high-value books such as antiquarian, art and photography, autographed books and rare items. Pricing for the high-value books averages 30 to 50% lower than internet prices.

Proceeds from the book sale benefit the Friends, a separate 501(c)(3) affiliate of contributing members who support the Lewes Public Library. Proceeds are used for book and media purchases, library programming, special projects and other library needs.

For more, call 645-2733 during business hours or visit lewes.lib.de.us.