Event for Smyrna School District students who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

The school supply sharing event for Smyrna School District students is Thursday, Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at John Bassett Moore Intermediate School.

NOTE: An incorrect date was listed in last week's Sun-Times newspaper because incorrect information was sent to the Sun-Times.

The event will be held in the John Bassett Moore Intermediate School auditorium lobby on South Street in Smyrna.

Bring proof that the student attends the Smyrna School District, a welcome letter from student’s teacher, the teacher’s school supply list, a copy of the student’s school ID and a copy of the student’s schedule.

A parent or guardian must be present with the student.