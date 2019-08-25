A Dover man, armed with a handgun, barricaded himself inside his home Saturday morning and fired several shots but later surrendered to police.

At about 10:10 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of General’s Way, Dover, for a report of an armed man who was threatening suicide. The man, identified as Glenn Klebart, 49, of Dover, had made suicidal statements to his wife and was confirmed to be in possession of a handgun, police said.

The first troopers who arrived set up a perimeter around the home at which time they saw Klebart fire multiple rounds from inside the home, striking an unoccupied, parked vehicle. The initial investigation has determined that the rounds were fired at the vehicle and not at any individual.

Through a combined effort of troopers from Troop 3 and members of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, police were able to talk with Klebart.

Klebart was ultimately convinced to surrender, and at about 11:43 a.m., he exited the residence and was taken in to custody without further incident. He was transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of this incident.

This case remains under investigation with charges forthcoming, police said.

