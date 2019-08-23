The portions of the Fowler Beach area of Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge that have been closed since March for the benefit of federally and state protected beach-nesting and migratory shorebirds, including red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and other species, will reopen Sept. 1

The refuge had another successful season, fledgling 29 federally threatened piping plovers and several least terns, which are state protected.

For more, call 684-8419 or visit fws.gov/refuge/prime_hook.