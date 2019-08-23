Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. led graduation ceremonies for the 92B Delaware State Police and 88th Municipal Recruit Class on Aug. 15 at Dover High School.

The ceremonies celebrated and recognized the successful completion of law enforcement training of three Delaware State Troopers and 19 law enforcement officers representing the Department of Natural Resources Police Division of Fish & Wildlife, Delaware River & Bay Authority, Dover Police Department, Georgetown Police Department, Laurel Police Department, Milford Police Department, Milton Police Department, Seaford Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, South Bethany Police Department and Wyoming Police Department.

Dignitaries addressing the graduates included Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Lt. Gov. Bethany A. Hall-Long, Chief Deputy Attorney General Alexander S. Mackler, State of Delaware and Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Robert M. Coupe.

Awards given during the ceremony included the Governor’s Outstanding Recruit Trooper Award, Trooper Zachary Falk, Delaware State Police; the Attorney General’s Award for Legal Excellence, Officer Tyler Slavin, DNREC Fish & Wildlife; the Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Award, Patrolman Matthew Donahue, Georgetown Police Department; the Delaware Police Chiefs’ Council Award, Patrolman James Bush, Dover Police Department; the Delaware State Police Academy Law Enforcement Core Values Award, Patrolman David Spence II, Dover Police Department; the Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award, Trooper Mark DiMaio, Delaware State Police, and Patrolman Richard DaFonte III, Milford Police Department; and the Delaware State Police Academy Physical Fitness Award, Trooper Zachary Falk, Delaware State Police, and Patrolman Matthew Messina, Delaware River & Bay Authority.

For more, visit dsp.delaware.gov.