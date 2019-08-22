The annual NASCAR Hauler Parade, presented by Delaware’s Quaint Villages, will travel through Dover on Oct. 3 as part of the festivities surrounding the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend and Dover International Speedway’s 50th anniversary celebration, track officials announced.

A line of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers will travel on some of the city’s most prominent streets and near some of Kent County’s famous landmarks. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The hauler parade will roll through Legislative Mall in downtown Dover and proceed on Legislative Avenue before turning left onto Loockerman Street, then right on South State Street. From there, the haulers will proceed to the track via Leipsic Road and arrive at approximately 5:45 p.m.

During the parade, guests can stop by an information booth in front of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, between 4-6 p.m. for visitor resources and Delaware’s Quaint Villages giveaways. Delaware’s Quaint Villages Certified Tourism Ambassadors will be on hand to answer questions and provide suggestions of places to eat and visit during the Monster Mile’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The first NASCAR Hauler Parade in Dover was held in 2013, which attracted approximately 10,000 people along the route and featured dozens of 80-foot tractor trailers traveling through the city. Parades were also scheduled in 2014, 2015 and 2016, but were canceled due to inclement weather, before returning in 2017 and 2018.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway includes the General Tire 125 K&N Pro Series East season finale Oct. 4 and the Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race Oct. 5, leading up to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Oct. 6, the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in the Monster Mile’s history. Dover will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

The free hauler parade is part of Dover’s planned events and celebrations during the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. In addition to the special gold Monster trophies given to the race winners, fans can also enjoy free Harlem Globetrotters performances and a free Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Xfinity Stage in Victory Plaza on Oct. 6, Micro Wrestling Federation matches Oct. 5 and 6, a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display all weekend and more in the FanZone. Additional events will be announced as race weekend approaches.

For tickets and more, call 800-441-7223 or visit doverspeedway.com.