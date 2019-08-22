Applying for U.S. Department of Justice grant

The City of Milford Police Department will be applying for the 2019 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

The grant helps governments fight crime by funding local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support and information systems for criminal justice. The Milford Police Department hopes to be awarded $19,301 purchase a rotatable speed sign and a radar unit with accessories.

The department is required by the Department of Justice to solicit citizen comments on the JAG project. The deadline to submit comments is Friday, August 23, by 4 p.m.

Comments can be made by emailing victoria.knorr@cj.state.de.us.