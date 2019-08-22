Dover Tractor Supply Co., 4089 S. Dupont Highway, will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during its annual Out Here with Animals celebration — a monthlong event recognizing pets, animals and the people who care for them.

As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.

“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Dover community,” said James Bolden, Dover Tractor Supply manager. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Dover store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”

The community is encouraged to visit the store from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 24 to support local pet adoption groups by helping find a home for animals in need.

Local organizations including Dog Gone Good Training Grounds, Delmarva Region of National Capital Therapy Dogs Inc. and Peaceful Meadows Pet Memorial Park will be on site. The event also features animal training, “Pet Care 101” and giveaways.

Customers can also support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. The store is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Dover rescues and shelters.

Out Here with Animals will also feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items health, care, growth and containment.

For more, call 698-5690 or visit tractorsupply.com.