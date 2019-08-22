Dover Capital City Rotary Club President Larence Kirby had the opportunity to meet Rotary International President Mark Maloney on Aug. 16 in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.

Accompanied by his wife Sonja, Kirby met Maloney at a Strike Out Hunger Dinner.

Maloney, a member of the Rotary Club of Decatur, Alabama, unveiled in July his 2019-20 presidential theme, Rotary Connects the World, to incoming district governors at Rotary’s annual training event, the International Assembly, in San Diego.

Maloney explained his vision for building a stronger Rotary, calling on leaders to expand connections to their communities and to embrace innovative membership models.

“The first emphasis is to grow Rotary — to grow our service, to grow the impact of our projects, but most importantly, to grow our membership so that we can achieve more,” said Maloney.

Maloney said he believes that connection is at the heart of the Rotary experience and called on every Rotary and Rotaract club to identify segments of their community not represented in their club by creating a membership committee with diverse members.

Dover Capital City Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Mapledale Road, Dover.

For more, visit rotary.org call 674-4138.