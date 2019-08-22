The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred today at 3:11 a.m. at Carter’s children's clothing store, 1574 N. DuPont Highway in the shopping center near Outback Steakhouse.

An unknown suspect used a large rock to break a front window to the business, then once inside, removed several clothing items and fled, police said.

Officers located a vehicle nearby in the Cedar Chase Apartment complex with an alarm going off and a person running from it. Police found some children's clothing inside the trunk, which was left unsecured. The vehicle was towed to the Dover Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.