Prospect AME Church will hold its “Year of Restoration” fundraiser banquet dinner at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover, featuring keynote speaker Bryan A. Stevenson, renowned civil rights attorney, Milton native and former Prospect AME member.

The church, at 109 Adams St., Georgetown, has embarked on an ambitious journey to restore the structure soundness of the building, launching a $170,000 capital campaign to address structural and foundation issues, add a handicapped-accessible bathroom, install a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and upgrade the electrical system.

Tickets for the banquet are $60 per person.

For more, call 745-4127 or 249-3588.