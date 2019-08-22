Some can't-misses this weekend, Aug. 23-25.

1. Party-blues band Andy Frasco & The U.N. are Firefly alums who’ll return to the First State for a night-time adventure.

The band’s afro-sporting frontman, Andy Frasco, has led his band in front of 15,000 listeners during a gig in Germany.

The singer-songwriter’s accolades include playing Mountain Jam, Summer Camp, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park and Electric Forest, while generating millions of streams.

He also launched Frasco’s World Saving Podcast and performed at festivals alongside big names like Gary Clark Jr., Peter Frampton, The Revivalists, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dog, Dr. Dog and more.

Andy Frasco & The U.N. will show some love to the Small Wonder at The Starboard, 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach

7 p.m., Friday. INFO Thestarboard.com or 227-4600.

2. Some of the world’s most diabolical botanicals are featured in the exhibit “Wicked Plants.” The show is inspired by author Amy Stewart’s best-selling book “Wicked Plants: The Weed that Killed Lincoln’s Mother and other Botanical Atrocities.”

In this fun-filled and family-friendly traveling exhibit, visitors will have a safe, hands-on experience with some dangerous plants.

“Wicked Plants” showcases plants associated with myriad health effects, including pain, addiction, obesity, allergies, cognitive impairment and death.

You and your kids can go green with “Wicked Plants” at the Delaware Museum of Natural History, 4840 Kennett Pike, Wilmington from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from noon to 4:30 p.m., Sunday. COST $9 general admission; $8 seniors; $3 toddlers (ages 1 and 2); free (under age 1). INFO delmnh.org or 658-9111.

3. Loss and doubt inspired Wylder’s new album, “Golden Age Thinking.”

The new record offers a melting pot of haunting, rhythmic and lyrically-driven tunes that explores the influence of nostalgia as a form of denial.

The indie-folk band Wylder will serve up home-brewed tunes at Mispillion River Brewing, 255 Mullet Run, Milford from 8 to 10 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO mispillionriverbrewing.com or 491-6623.