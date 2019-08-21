4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

Bryan Stevenson — American lawyer, social justice activist, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative — will speak at a fundraising dinner for his home church, Prospect A.M.E. in Georgetown, at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

Stevenson has won Supreme Court decisions with regard to the death penalty and established a National Monument to lynching victims in Montgomery, Alabama. Stevenson also recently released a book, "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption," and a documentary called "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality" is currently streaming on HBO.

For tickets to the dinner, email emaull1@msn.com.