The Delmarva Farmers Union and Socially Responsible Agricultural Project will host a Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, Maryland.

The dinner will raise money for the Certified Delmarva Grown Program and Delmarva Farmers Union, made possible with the help and funding of the Socially Responsible Agricultural Project. The event will include food from local farms in Delmarva prepared by Delmarva chef Toby Gilbert, live entertainment by Bryan Russo, oceanic oysters from Archers Oysters, desserts by John Delvecchio, silent auctions and raffles with items and gift certificates from local businesses and artists that helped support the event.

The Certified Delmarva Grown logo certifies food and agricultural products grown or raised on farms on the Delmarva Peninsula of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Tickets are $75 per person.

For tickets and more, visit delmarvafarmtotable2019.com.