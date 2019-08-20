The Delaware Train Show is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Nur Shrine Center, 198 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle.

The show will feature more than 160 tables of trains in all scales and makes, accessories, slot cars and some toys. The show will include dealers from the east coast.

Admission is $5; free for children 12 and younger. $10 early buyers admission begins at 8 a.m.

The following day, the Octoberfest Toy Show — the east coast’s largest toy show — moves into the Nur Shrine Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6, featuring more than 175 tables of new, collectible and antique toys.

Admission to the toy show is $5, free for children 12 and younger. $10 early buyers admission begins at 9 a.m.

For more, visit toyshows.org or call 856-302-3606.