Cat & Mouse Press announced the winners of the 2019 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest.

The contest, which is in its seventh year, invited writers to submit short stories that fit the theme “Beach Dreams” and had a connection to Rehoboth Beach. Browseabout Books, sponsor for the contest, awarded a $500 cash prize for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. The top stories will be included in the book “Beach Dreams,” to be published by Cat & Mouse Press by year’s end.

A panel of judges selected the stories for the top prizes and chose stories they thought deserved special merit for individual judge’s awards. This year’s judges were Tyler Antoine, Stephanie Fowler, Lois Hoffman, Laurel Marshfield, Mary Pauer and Harold O. Wilson.

Stories selected for “Beach Dreams” were, first place, “Dear Joan” by Mary Dolan, of Easton, Maryland; second place, “Shells” by Laura Nelson Selinsky, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; and third place, “Four Corners” by Chris Jacobsen, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania.

Judge’s Awards were awarded to “The Admiral and the Ensign” by Maria Masington, of Wilmington; “A Beach Story” by Suzanne Thackston, of Sharpsburg, Maryland; “Our Plastic Pasts” by D.M. Domosea, of New Market, Maryland; “Red Flags Wrong Star and a Wagon with a Broken Wheel” by Nancy Sherman, of Harbeson; “What Would My House Say” by Sarah Barnett, of Rehoboth Beach; and “Whispers from the Past” by Donna Rothert, of Reston, Virginia.

Other stories selected are “All in a Day's Dream” by Paula Kotowski, of Lewes; “Booty” by Kristie Letter, of Lafayette, Colorado; “The Bull, Dogs and Sleep” by Alex Hannah, of Washington, D.C.; “The Dolphin Whisperers” by Nancy North Walker, of Rehoboth Beach; “Dreaming in Stick Figures” by TJ Lewes, of Lewes; “Jojo's Diner” by Cindy Cavett, of Smyrna; “Last Call'” by Doug Harrell, of Wilmington; “Lost and Found” by David Cooper, of East Petersburg, Pennsylvania; “A Matter of Fact” by Lisa “LJ” Brown, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey; “Memories Revisited” by Jean Youkers, of Hockessin; “Mixolydian Dreams” by Krystina Schuler, of Middletown; “Sisters of Land and Sea” by Kim DeCicco, of Lewes; “A Summer’s Carol” by David Strauss, of Bel Air, Maryland; “The Waterman’s Daughter” by Jennifer Logue, of Clayton; and “Unstuck in Time” by Paul Barronet, of Chesapeake, Virginia.

For more, visit catandmousepress.com.